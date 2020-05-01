Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of AMETEK worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,154,000 after buying an additional 41,160 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.90. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

