Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 501,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,726. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

