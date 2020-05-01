Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.86.

NYSE HII traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,968. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day moving average is $230.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

