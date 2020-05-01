Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 172.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,533 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.37. 3,231,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,621. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.