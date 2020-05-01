Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after buying an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,157,000 after acquiring an additional 87,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.57. The stock had a trading volume of 33,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,934 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.