Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $12.44 Million Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Trane as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TT traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,561. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.20. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

