Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 101,861 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 244.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,861 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Tiffany & Co. worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 15.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 426.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 100,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 81,040 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.0% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 673,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,273,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.06. 90,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.24. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

