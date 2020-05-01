Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 12,260 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 523,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,171,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 30,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

APH traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.50. 100,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

