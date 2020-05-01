Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 15,391 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,961,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $211,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,145,234. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.