Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 31,533 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.18% of IDEX worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.02. 29,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

