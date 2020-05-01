Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 44,482 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,477 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,439,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,371,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.