Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,728 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,715 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after acquiring an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after acquiring an additional 141,977 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,387. The firm has a market cap of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.07 and a 200-day moving average of $322.50. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

