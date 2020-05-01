Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 63,067 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 197.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,067 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allergan were worth $16,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Allergan by 233.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.31. 4,936,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,602. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.44.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

