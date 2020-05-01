Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 66,277 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,609 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,277 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $373,127,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after buying an additional 7,798,866 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exelon by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $170,283,000 after buying an additional 2,001,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after buying an additional 1,319,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $361,015,000 after buying an additional 1,040,938 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Shares of EXC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 295,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,268. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.