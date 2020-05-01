Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 9,000 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.21.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,883 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.24, for a total value of $1,211,220.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $670.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $628.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 111.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $449.53 and a fifty-two week high of $715.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.