Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 310,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,907,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Wright Medical Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 299.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMGI. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

NASDAQ:WMGI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. 267,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,074. Wright Medical Group NV has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

