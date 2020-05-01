Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.81 on Friday, reaching $283.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,133. The company has a market capitalization of $272.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.25. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

