Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,512 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.32. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

