Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,279 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.42. The stock had a trading volume of 128,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

