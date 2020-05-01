Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,179,000 after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,022,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $443,329,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.64.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $173.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,463. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.13. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

