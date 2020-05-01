Dynamic Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a market cap of $944,107.17 and $9,066.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,775.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.45 or 0.02409423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.85 or 0.02892600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00542599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00727115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00075633 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00517828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,963,492 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

