Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Eaton stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.73. 1,358,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,492. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

