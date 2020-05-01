Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Stock Position Trimmed by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,076 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,704,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,611,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 759,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 287,998 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter worth $2,051,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 147,156 shares during the period.

EXG stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 1,115,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,974. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

