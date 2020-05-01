eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $39.83. 18,274,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,984,586. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,797. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of eBay by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after buying an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after buying an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after acquiring an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

