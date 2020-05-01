Edge (DADI) Price Tops $0.0146

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Edge token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, OKEx, FCoin and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Edge has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,421.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.13 or 0.03976469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00061685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035977 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009770 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011465 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, KuCoin, OKEx, Gate.io, Ethfinex and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

