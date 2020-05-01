Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Edison International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.32-4.62 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.32-$4.62 EPS.

Edison International stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday. Cfra increased their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

