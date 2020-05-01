Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-$4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.45. Edison International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.32-4.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.31.

NYSE:EIX traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.71. 2,004,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,283. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

