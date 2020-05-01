EDUCare (EKT) Price Up 18.8% This Week

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. EDUCare has a market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bit-Z and HADAX. During the last week, EDUCare has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.50 or 0.02419981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00198871 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00062704 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

