El Nino Ventures (CVE:ELN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

El Nino Ventures Inc. (CVE:ELN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04.

El Nino Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ELN)

El Nino Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds 31.48% interest in the Murray Brook Project located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick; and a 100% interest in three gold projects located in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland.

