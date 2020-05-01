Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.67 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Electroneum has a total market cap of $34.67 million and $405,222.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinBene and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,083,626,805 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

