Elizabeth Proust Acquires 25,000 Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) insider Elizabeth Proust purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.83 ($7.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$270,825.00 ($192,074.47).

Lendlease Group stock traded down A$0.82 ($0.58) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$11.54 ($8.18). The stock had a trading volume of 9,971,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of A$9.34 ($6.62) and a 12 month high of A$19.95 ($14.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of A$16.70.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

