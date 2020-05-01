Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading 9.4% Higher

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) shares rose 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.51, approximately 445,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,046,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get Embraer alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer SA will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 60,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,297,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.