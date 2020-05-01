Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.85. 279,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.