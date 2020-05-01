Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $302.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded down $6.26 on Thursday, hitting $45.78. 285,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

