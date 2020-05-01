Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $43.77, 218,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 183,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava PLC – will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Endava by 11.7% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endava by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Endava by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

