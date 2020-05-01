Energo (TSL) Reaches Market Cap of $100,400.75

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, Energo has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a total market capitalization of $100,400.75 and $317.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Coinrail, Coinnest and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.96 or 0.03952541 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035826 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011310 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011499 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (TSL) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, CoinBene, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

