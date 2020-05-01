Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. 20,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,158. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.48 million, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 3.49.

ERII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $163,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,072,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,676.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $84,666.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $580,894 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

