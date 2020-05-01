Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,043,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.51. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,557,704. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $99,576,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

