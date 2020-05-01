EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.

EnPro Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. 659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $982.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

