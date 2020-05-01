EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.
EnPro Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.
Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. 659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $982.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77.
In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.
