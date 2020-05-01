Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETTX shares. ValuEngine lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 9,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,036. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $36.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.52. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.41). Analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 124.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,028 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 6.62% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

