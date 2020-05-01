ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Shares Down 50%

ENTREC Corp (TSE:ENT) shares fell 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 192,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 222% from the average session volume of 59,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ENTREC from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,964.75.

ENTREC (TSE:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.88 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ENTREC Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About ENTREC (TSE:ENT)

ENTREC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides heavy haul transportation and crane solutions to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining, and power generation industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates from 13 locations throughout western Canada, North Dakota, Colorado, and Texas with a fleet of 200 cranes, 750 multi-wheeled trailers, and 190 tractors, as well as approximately 375 lines of specialized platform trailers.

