EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,422 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of EOG traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,669,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,756. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.