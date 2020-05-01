eosDAC (EOSDAC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,972.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.12 million and $12,972.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX and Bitbns. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 54.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000433 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OTCBTC, Bibox, ZB.COM, Hotbit, Bitbns, Gate.io and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

