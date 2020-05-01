Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 65.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,402. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 315,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,698,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.