Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EL traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $174.88. 98,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,463. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.13.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.64.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

