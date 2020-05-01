Ethouse Hits Market Capitalization of $18,479.59 (HORSE)

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, Ethouse has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethouse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethouse has a total market capitalization of $18,479.59 and approximately $22.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.96 or 0.03952541 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035826 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011310 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011499 BTC.

About Ethouse

Ethouse (HORSE) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 85,013,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,632,222 tokens. The official message board for Ethouse is medium.com/@ethorse . Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam . The official website for Ethouse is ethouse.app . The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethouse Token Trading

Ethouse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethouse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

