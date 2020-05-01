E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,696 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 190,023 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,803,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,192,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETFC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,473. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.19. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

