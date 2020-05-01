Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Evergy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after buying an additional 1,535,599 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Evergy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,570,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,247,000 after buying an additional 738,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,566,000 after acquiring an additional 433,703 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 861,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after acquiring an additional 416,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. 2,296,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.