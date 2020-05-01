Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Exagen makes up 1.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Exagen worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XGN. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exagen by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 216,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Exagen by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter worth $586,000.

Shares of XGN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,731. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million.

XGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Exagen from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

