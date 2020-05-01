Exelon (EXC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Exelon to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.00-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EXC traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. 2,520,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,941,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

